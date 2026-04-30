Former Historic Gas Plant District resident remembers home ahead of new development plans

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Pete City leaders are introducing four different development proposals for the Historic Gas Plant District.

On Thursday, Tampa Bay 28's Casey Albritton spoke to Carlos Lovett, a former resident of the Historic Gas Plant District.

For Carlos Lovett, the Tropicana Field parking lot is more than just asphalt.

"We are standing at 1218 First Avenue South…and that is the place that I was born and raised. My family lived here. This was our house," said Lovett.

His home used to stand where a tree is now planted in the middle of hundreds of parking spots.

"This would actually be the front porch…and that’s where we spent a lot of time as a family," he said.

He grew up in the Historic Gas Plant District until he was forced to move out at 15, to make way for Tropicana Field.

"You cannot make up for what this has done to families, to my family…because my family ended up homeless…you cannot make that up…there's nothing you can do to correct it," he said.

Carlos said in the parking lot that there used to be rows of homes, all facing First Avenue South.

"I know it’s a parking lot, but I know what I see, because I know, I can’t forget…I just cannot forget it," he said.

He tries to keep the area's memory alive by bringing pictures of his parents and sharing a moment with them in the place they once called home," said Lovett.

"I feel them more here than I do at their graves…I feel them more here," said Lovett.

But soon, the area that Carlos treasures so much could change even more.

Right now, the City of St. Pete is considering four different proposals to develop the Historic Gas Plant District.

Some include affordable housing, workforce housing, park space, and retail.

Carlos said he wants whichever plan is chosen to include a garden to honor the history of the area.

"Maybe just a little garden somewhere, just a little garden. It doesn’t take much because I know there's nothing else you could give me, nothing you could say to me…just something to remember what this land gave to the people," said Lovett.

More than anything, Carlos wants the community to be remembered.

"I would just tell them that their lives mattered…their lives mattered and I’m here because their lives mattered…and I just want people to know that….That they had a story," he said.



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Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.