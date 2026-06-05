St. Pete City leaders work to limit speeding on main roads

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Pete City leaders are working to make main roads safer. It's all part of a new measure that would help reduce speeding around neighborhoods.

"I feel frightened, at times…you know, I think it's surprising when people pass by…you don't expect them when they go by so quick," said Alec Schechter.

Schechter has lived along 30th Avenue North for four years and says the road is so unsafe that it's difficult to walk along.

"The speed limit is 35, there's no speed bumps, and there is a stop sign on this section over here…only one stop sign and people run it all the time," he said.

He said speeding is the biggest issue.

"I've seen people go sometimes 55, 60, 65 mph speeding down, if they have a loud car, they like to drive fast," said Schechter.

Homeowners said there have been speeding issues for years in the area, and they are ready to feel safe around their neighborhoods.

"These are places that have rampant speeding, even though they don't have a high speed limit, places that have pedestrian crossings for schools and communities, and places that we really need to make safer," said Richie Floyd, St. Pete City Councilman.

St. Pete City Councilman, Richie Floyd, said that’s why he’s been working to legalize the installation of raised sidewalks and intersections on main roads… to help reduce speeding throughout the city.

"I've heard frustration specifically around places where people know they would qualify for a speed bump if it were an internal neighborhood road, but because it's a connector neighborhood road, they're not able to get one," said Floyd.

He said the changes were passed in committee recently…and will now make its way to the city council for approval.

"Roads like 1st Avenue North, 22nd Avenue North, 9th Avenue North, around schools, pedestrian areas, places with frequent speeding, we can get things like elevated crosswalks," said Floyd.

"I'm all for safety, and I think I would love for that stop sign that people run, for that to be a raised intersection," said Schechter.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.