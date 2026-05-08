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Susan Solves It: AI driving costs

Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises buying planned electronics sooner and comparing prices to avoid paying more later.
Susan Solves It: AI Driving Costs
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  • Growing demand for AI is fueling a shortage of memory chips, raising prices for everyday electronics.
  • Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises buying planned electronics sooner and comparing prices to avoid paying more later.

Share Your Story with Susan

Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury

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Puppy thrown and kicked by woman dies during amputation surgery at vet

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams finds out more on the one-year-old male Maltese puppy that died after spending days recovering from abuse.

'He was loved': Tampa puppy thrown and kicked by woman dies during amputation surgery at Pet Resource Center

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