Burn bans could limit Fourth of July fireworks in Manatee, Sarasota Counties

BRADENTON, Fla. — While Florida is not imposing a statewide fireworks ban ahead of the Fourth of July, people in Manatee and Sarasota Counties may face restrictions because of ongoing fire concerns.

Manatee County enacted a countywide burn ban on June 23 due to ongoing dry conditions and an elevated wildfire risk. The ban prohibits consumer fireworks, sparklers, campfires, and other forms of open burning.

Sarasota County's burn ban has been in place since April and also prohibits the use of consumer fireworks.

Officials in both counties say the restrictions are necessary because dry conditions increase the risk that a small spark could quickly turn into a brush fire.

"It is less the fire itself — most people are pretty good about keeping it contained to an area — but it's the embers," said Jodie Fiske, director of public safety for Manatee County. "When the embers go up in the air, as dry as it is, it does not take much to start a fire."

Despite the restrictions on consumer fireworks, professionally permitted public fireworks displays will still be allowed.

County leaders say those events have fire crews, equipment, and safety plans in place to reduce the risk of fire.

Fiske said officials understand some people may be frustrated by the restrictions, but are asking the public to put safety first.

"I know that everybody is going to do what they're going to do," Fiske said. "My hope is that, take into consideration the ask of your first responders, and work with us."

WFTS

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says deputies are aware of the burn ban and will monitor the situation while encouraging residents to comply with the restrictions.

When Tampa Bay 28 spoke with some community members in Manatee County, many said they understood the reasoning behind the ban.

"An errant firework goes off, and then you got a brushfire, and catches all the homes on fire, and we don't want anything to spread like that," said Martin Gebhart.

David Perez said he also supports the restrictions.

"Hopefully, hopefully," Perez said when asked if he believes his neighbors will follow the ban. "Because we don't need a big fire or disaster here. Not this close."

Fiske said Manatee County will continue monitoring weather conditions and could reevaluate the burn ban if substantial rainfall arrives before the Fourth of July holiday.



Share Your Story with Chad



Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

Contact Chad Mills First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body Security Check Submit

. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.