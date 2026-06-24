HAINES CITY, Fla. — A developer wants to bring a hyperscale data center to Haines City, but officials say they are already approaching their water usage limit due to rapid population growth.

The fast growth happening in Haines City is easy to see, just ask Stephanie Menéndez, who works at Studio Velle in downtown.

“We have grown a lot, and we continue to grow. Since 2018, I’ve seen so many changes and so much traffic and so many businesses,” Menéndez said.

WATCH: Proposed data center in Haines City highlights town’s water supply issue

Proposed Haines City data center raises water use and growth concerns

More than 8,600 people moved to Haines City in the last decade. Now, Cielo Digital Infrastructure has approached city leaders about building a hyperscale data center on 74 acres near State Road 544-East and Marion Road.

"Haines City and Davenport are struggling as it is with how much population is coming in. School-wise, home-wise, they are just piling it on top of each other. It can become very concerning, especially if it’s going to affect the water. If it’s going to affect our environment,” Menéndez said.

The data center would require up to 150,000 gallons of potable water per day. That is a challenge for a city that is already using more water than the state allows.

The city's ability to provide the requested water would depend on the Southwest Florida Water Management District approving a Water Use Permit (WUP) modification for the city.

WFTS

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit reached out to Haines City officials. The interim city manager, Loyd Stewart, said in a statement:

Obtaining such approval would represent only one step in a lengthy review process, as any proposed data center would remain subject to numerous additional development, engineering, utility, environmental, permitting, and regulatory requirements before it could be considered for approval.

Tara Colon said neighbors deserve to know whether a project of this scale would create meaningful opportunities for local families.

“If you’re going to add to the poverty, then no thank you. If you’re going to resolve some issues, the pending issues, especially when it comes to education and jobs for the youth then let’s sit at the table and tell me why your data center,” Colon said.

To date, Haines City has not received any formal application from the developer for the proposed data center.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.