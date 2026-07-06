Susan Solves It: AI insurance savings

- A new study found more drivers are using artificial intelligence tools to compare car insurance policies and search for lower rates.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises consumers to read the fine print carefully and fully understand what their insurance policy covers before signing up.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Florida law now requires restaurants to disclose fees upfront
Starting July 1, Florida restaurants must disclose all fees — including service charges and credit card surcharges — before customers order.
Florida restaurants are now required to disclose added fees