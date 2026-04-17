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Susan Solves It: AI scam warning

Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises slowing down when responding to urgent messages, avoiding unknown links, never sharing personal information with unexpected contacts, and trusting your instincts if something feels off.
Susan Solves It: AI Scam Warning
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  • A Bankrate survey found that 4 in 10 adults experienced financial fraud in the past year, as scams become harder to detect due to artificial intelligence.
  • Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises slowing down when responding to urgent messages, avoiding unknown links, never sharing personal information with unexpected contacts, and trusting your instincts if something feels off.

Share Your Story with Susan

Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury

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