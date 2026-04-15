Susan Solves It: AI toy safety

- Experts warn parents about safety and privacy risks associated with AI-powered chatbot toys and call for greater transparency from manufacturers.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises supervising children when they use AI-powered toys, keeping them in shared spaces, and staying informed on how the toys collect and use data.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Hit-and-run victim pushes for motorcycle safety from hospital bed
Deputies are still investigating a hit-and-run crash in Ruskin that left a motorcycle driver fighting for his life in a hospital bed.
Hit and run victim pushes for motorcycle safety from hospital bed