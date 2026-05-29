Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSusan Solves It - Quick Tips

Actions

Susan Solves It: Airline satisfaction rankings

Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises paying attention to airlines' communication and inflight service when choosing a carrier, as these factors can help offset travel frustrations.
Susan Solves It: Airline Satisfaction Rankings
Airplane generic
Posted
  • A new J.D. Power study shows overall airline customer satisfaction is up, with JetBlue, Delta, and Southwest leading in various cabin categories.
  • Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises paying attention to airlines' communication and in-flight service when choosing a carrier, as these factors can help offset travel frustrations.

Share Your Story with Susan

Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury

.

Bradenton teen who had leg amputated graduates from middle school

Jasmine Ramirez had her leg amputated in December after a life-threatening infection.

Bradenton teen who had leg amputated graduates from middle school

Latest Local News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.