Susan Solves It: Airline satisfaction rankings

- A new J.D. Power study shows overall airline customer satisfaction is up, with JetBlue, Delta, and Southwest leading in various cabin categories.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises paying attention to airlines' communication and in-flight service when choosing a carrier, as these factors can help offset travel frustrations.
Share Your Story with Susan
Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Bradenton teen who had leg amputated graduates from middle school
Jasmine Ramirez had her leg amputated in December after a life-threatening infection.
Bradenton teen who had leg amputated graduates from middle school