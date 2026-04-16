Susan Solves It: Battery travel safety

- TSA now requires all portable chargers with lithium ion batteries to be kept in carry-on bags due to risks of overheating, fire, and explosion.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises keeping portable chargers in your carry-on, buying from reputable sellers, using proper cables in ventilated areas, and avoiding damaged battery packs.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Fort Meade unanimously approves controversial data center deal despite fierce public pushback
The vote clears a major hurdle for Stonebridge’s proposed data center campus, planned for more than 1,300 acres northwest of downtown.
Fort Meade approves controversial data center deal despite public pushback