Susan Solves It: Car insurance factors

- Florida drivers face some of the nation’s highest car insurance rates, with several key factors influencing premiums.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises maintaining a clean driving record, keeping a strong credit score, and choosing a vehicle with good safety ratings and low repair costs to help lower premiums.
Share Your Story with Susan
Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Multiple Hillsborough County schools are closing down in 2027
Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams has the latest on how Hillsborough County Public Schools is planning major student reassignments and school closures for the 2027-28 school year.
Multiple Hillsborough County schools are closing down in 2027; parents aren't on board