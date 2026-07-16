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Susan Solves It: Carry-on costs

Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises travelers to compare the full cost of flights, including baggage and seat fees, before booking.
Susan Solves It: Carry-On Costs
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  • New European Union rules will require airlines to include a free carry-on bag in ticket prices, renewing debate over whether similar consumer protections could come to the U.S.
  • Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises travelers to compare the full cost of flights, including baggage and seat fees, before booking.

Share Your Story with Susan

Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury

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Family and community honor the life of 8-year-old girl killed in accident

Paisley Skye Fratianni-Rollins died after an accident on a UTV.

Family and community honor the life of 8-year-old girl killed in accident

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