Susan Solves It: Carry-on costs

- New European Union rules will require airlines to include a free carry-on bag in ticket prices, renewing debate over whether similar consumer protections could come to the U.S.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises travelers to compare the full cost of flights, including baggage and seat fees, before booking.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Family and community honor the life of 8-year-old girl killed in accident
Paisley Skye Fratianni-Rollins died after an accident on a UTV.
Family and community honor the life of 8-year-old girl killed in accident