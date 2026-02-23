Susan Solves It: Cold medicine warning

- The FDA says phenylephrine, a common decongestant in over-the-counter cold medicines, is ineffective in pill or liquid form, yet it remains on store shelves.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises checking medication labels for phenylephrine and considering nasal spray options instead.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Citrus County family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees
Tommy Green was visiting his family in Citrus County to celebrate his birthday. He suffered a heart attack while swimming with the manatees, according to his family.
Family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees