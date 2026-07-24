Susan Solves It: Concessions for renters

- When you go to rent a home, it can feel like you don't have much bargaining power, but a new report that looked at real estate listings found renters are getting more incentives lately.
- Tampa Bay 28's Susan El Khoury looks at the findings and what they could mean for you.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Florida memory care facility files for bankruptcy after $1.5M court judgment
A Pasco County memory care facility filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy weeks after a judge ordered it to pay a $1.5 million award to a resident's family in a wrongful death lawsuit.
Florida memory care facility files for bankruptcy after $1.5M court judgment