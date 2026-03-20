Susan Solves It: Data Breach Protection

- Proactive steps can help protect you when your personal information is compromised in a data breach.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises locking your credit reports, monitoring tax returns, and using offered credit monitoring services to help safeguard against identity theft after a breach.
Share Your Story with Susan
Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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'I didn’t ask for this,' landscapers cut woman's trees without her permission causing thousands in damages
Denise Harris said she was inside her home back in December when she heard noises outside and opened her front door to find a crew already at work.
'I didn’t ask for this,' landscapers cut woman's trees without her permission