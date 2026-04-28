Susan Solves It: Debt collector rights

- Complaints about debt collectors have tripled in recent years, and knowing your legal protections can help you handle those calls.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises consumers to request written validation of any debt before continuing a conversation with a collector to ensure accuracy and protect their rights.
Share Your Story with Susan
Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury
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BTS opens North American tour in Tampa, drawing thousands of fans to sold out shows
K-pop superstars return after pandemic hiatus and military service, launching three-night run at Raymond James Stadium.
BTS opens North American tour in Tampa, drawing thousands of fans to sold out shows