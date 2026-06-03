Susan Solves It: Device cash-in

- A survey shows that Americans are holding over a billion unused devices, many of which could be sold or traded in for cash rather than ending up in landfills.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises wiping all personal data and completing a factory reset before selling, trading, or recycling any old device.
Share Your Story with Susan
Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury
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Clearwater Beach businesses frustrated with teen takeover
Clearwater Beach businesses say teen takeovers are now costing them money. On Sunday night, a 17-year-old was injured during a takeover that broke out in gunfire.
Clearwater Beach businesses frustrated with teen takeover