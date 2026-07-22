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St. Petersburg man charged with sexual battery after 12-year-old niece gives birth to baby: PPPD

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PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD) said it arrested a St. Petersburg man accused of impregnating his 12-year-old niece.

PPPD said on July 16 around 10:30 p.m. police responded to Helen Howarth Park after a report a child was born and the mother was a 12-year-old.

Detectives said the child was interviewed and was unaware she was pregnant. PPPD said the child told detectives she had been the victim of multiple sexual battery and molestation incidents over the past year by her uncle.

The suspect, Delfin Back, was located in his home in St. Petersburg and arrested on July 17 and charged with capital sexual battery of a child.

The child and newborn baby are healthy and received care at a local hospital.

SUV crashes into Carrollwood restaurant, narrowly missing workers and customers

An SUV crashed into a Carrollwood restaurant Tuesday afternoon after the driver tried to avoid another vehicle in a shopping plaza.

SUV crashes into Carrollwood restaurant, narrowly missing workers and customers

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