FEMA: More than 50 Florida home elevation projects approved after long delays

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — As another hurricane season ramps up, FEMA says it's making progress on a program meant to help homeowners raise flood-prone homes above future floodwaters.

FEMA says it has now provided nearly $24 million to the state for more than 50 Elevate Florida home elevation projects.

The update is one of the clearest signs yet that the long-delayed program is beginning to move.

Among those still waiting are Ron and Marina Dick of Madeira Beach.

Their home flooded during Hurricanes Helene and other past storms. Although they've been able to move back in, they haven't finished rebuilding because they're waiting to find out whether their home will be elevated through the program.

"It feels kind of hopeless, but you try not to feel hopeless," Marina Dick said. "Just give us an answer. Even if it's a 'no,' just give us an answer so we can try to regroup and figure something else out."

For months, Tampa Bay 28 has followed homeowners selected for Elevate Florida who said they were left waiting for federal approvals. Many had completed inspections and paperwork but still couldn't move forward as another hurricane season approached.

Now, FEMA says it has provided nearly $24 million to the Florida Division of Emergency Management for more than 50 Elevate Florida projects and continues diligently reviewing additional applications.

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Earlier this week, FEMA announced nearly $55 million in disaster mitigation funding across Florida. Included in that announcement was funding to elevate six Tampa homes. FEMA confirmed to Tampa Bay 28 those homes are part of the Elevate Florida program.

Still, for homeowners like the Dicks, the latest progress offers only cautious optimism.

"When you think about it, just give us an answer," Marina Dick said. "If six can be approved, why can't the rest of them be approved?"

Ron Dick says the uncertainty has become its own burden.

"Here we are in our second year and second hurricane season," he said. "So we're sitting here going, 'Gosh, what are we preparing ourselves for?'"

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FEMA says the Florida Division of Emergency Management operates the Elevate Florida program and communicates directly with homeowners about their eligibility and project status.

Tampa Bay 28 reached out to the Florida Division of Emergency Management for updated information on how many approved projects have moved into construction but has yet to receive a response.

In June, Executive Director Kevin Guthrie said approvals were beginning to trickle in after months of delays. He compared the process to "a slow drip” coming out of a faucet.

At the time, he said about 20 homeowner projects had been approved, while roughly 1,300 remained backlogged at FEMA. Guthrie said he ultimately expected between 1,000 and 1,300 homeowners to receive assistance through the program.

As homeowners continue waiting, Tampa Bay 28 will keep following the program and pressing for answers.

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