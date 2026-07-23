Susan Solves It: Driving costs

- A new report found auto loans and insurance cost households far more each year than gasoline, with median combined expenses topping $7,100 annually.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises drivers to calculate insurance and financing costs before buying a vehicle to better understand the total cost of ownership.
Share Your Story with Susan
Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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SUV crashes into Carrollwood restaurant, narrowly missing workers and customers
An SUV crashed into a Carrollwood restaurant Tuesday afternoon after the driver tried to avoid another vehicle in a shopping plaza.
SUV crashes into Carrollwood restaurant, narrowly missing workers and customers