Susan Solves It: Emergency saving plans

- A survey shows many adults lack adequate emergency savings and offers tips on building funds to cover unexpected expenses.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises setting aside a small amount from each paycheck into a dedicated emergency savings account to steadily build a financial cushion.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Citrus County family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees
Tommy Green was visiting his family in Citrus County to celebrate his birthday. He suffered a heart attack while swimming with the manatees, according to his family.
Family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees