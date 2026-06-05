Sen. Rick Scott writes letter urging Tampa leaders to review Kayne West concert

TAMPA, Fla. — United States Sen. Rick Scott sent a letter to the Tampa Sports Authority Board of Directors urging them to review Kanye West’s upcoming concerts at Raymond James Stadium, according to a release from the senator’s office.

West is scheduled to perform at Raymond James Stadium on June 26 and 28.

The senator said taxpayer dollars should not be used to platform the artist, citing West's history of antisemitic remarks.

"It is troubling that a stadium supported by taxpayer dollars would openly subsidize an event led by an artist known for pushing this dangerous, hateful rhetoric, especially with Florida having one of the largest Jewish populations in our country," said Scott in the letter.

Scott said West has openly praised Nazis, called himself one, and funded a Super Bowl ad in 2025 that directed viewers to purchase merchandise featuring swastikas.



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"West’s remarks are vile and a slap in the face to our state’s Jewish community," said Scott.

The Tampa Bay Sports Authority manages Raymond James Stadium and was given authority by the Florida Legislature "to plan, develop, and maintain sports and recreational facilities for residents of Tampa and Hillsborough County," according to Hillsborough County’s website.

Scott represents Florida in the U.S. Senate and took office in 2019.