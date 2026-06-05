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Parking rates to increase at Tampa International Airport; first increase since 2023

Passengers at Tampa International Airport on 11/22/23
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Airline passengers wait in security lines at Tampa International Airport on 11/22/23.
Passengers at Tampa International Airport on 11/22/23
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TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport (TPA) said the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board approved a parking rate increase across all three garages, effective August 4.

All garages will increase their maximum daily rate by $4. The short-term garage will cost a maximum of $32 per 24 hours, long-term to $26 per day and the economy to $22 per day.

TPA said all three garages will offer the first hour of parking free.

This is the first parking rate increase since 2023, TPA said.

Booking in advance online will continue to be cheaper for travelers using TampaAirport.com/park and guarantees a space.

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