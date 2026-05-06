Susan Solves It: Flight savings tips

- A new report finds that booking flights on Fridays and flying on Tuesdays can lead to significant savings for travelers.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises booking early, especially around holidays, to maximize airfare savings.
Share Your Story with Susan
Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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2 children, mother and grandmother killed; shooting investigation underway: Plant City police
Tampa Bay 28 reporter Julie Salomone spoke to neighbors after Plant City police found two children, their mother and grandmother dead.
2 kids, mother and grandmother killed; investigation underway: Plant City police