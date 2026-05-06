Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSusan Solves It - Quick Tips

Actions

Susan Solves It: Flight savings tips

Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises booking early, especially around holidays, to maximize airfare savings.
Susan Solves It: Flight Savings Tips
Airplane generic
Posted
  • A new report finds that booking flights on Fridays and flying on Tuesdays can lead to significant savings for travelers.
  • Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises booking early, especially around holidays, to maximize airfare savings.

Share Your Story with Susan

Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury

.

2 children, mother and grandmother killed; shooting investigation underway: Plant City police

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Julie Salomone spoke to neighbors after Plant City police found two children, their mother and grandmother dead.

2 kids, mother and grandmother killed; investigation underway: Plant City police

Latest Local News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.