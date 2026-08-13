Susan Solves It: Foreclosure Risks

TAMPA, Fla. —
- A new report found foreclosure listings are at their highest level in six years, with many homes selling at steep discounts but carrying potential repair and ownership risks.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises buyers to research title history, budget for repairs, and inspect a property carefully before making an offer on a foreclosure.
Share Your Story with Susan
Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot
Christopher Dmuchowski wounded 2 deputies who responded to a domestic violence call in Ruskin. Records show warning signs dating back years.
Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot