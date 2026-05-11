Susan Solves It: Ghost tapping

- A scam called ghost tapping uses tap-to-pay technology to make small, unauthorized charges in crowded places.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises running regular antivirus and malware scans, never interacting with unexpected pop-ups, double-checking website URLs, and keeping your software up to date.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Pasco schools tell parents kindergartners must be potty-trained before class starts
District leaders were receiving reports at the start of the school year that nearly every elementary school had about 10 students who could not independently use the restroom.
Pasco schools tell parents kindergartners must be potty-trained before class starts