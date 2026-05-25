Susan Solves It: Home deals canceled

- More than 50,000 home purchase agreements were canceled in March, with affordability and increased housing options driving the trend.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises buyers to understand contract terms and contingencies before signing to avoid losing deposits if they back out.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Renovation gone wrong: Hurricane Ian survivors say nonprofit's recovery project left home covered in dust
Rebuilding Together Greater Florida tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska that mistakes were made after a demolition crew working to repair a Lee County home ended up creating more problems for the family.
Renovation Gone Wrong: Hurricane Ian survivors say nonprofit's recovery project left home covered in dust