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Susan Solves It: How to get notified of car recall

Chances are high you've owned a car that was affected by a recall. Federal data shows of the hundreds of thousands of cars recalled every year, a large number are never repaired. We look at an easy thing you can do to ensure you are notified if your car has a recall. We also explain why this is especially important if you bought a used vehicle, since often dealers will only notify of recalls on new cars.
tSusan Solves It: How to get notified of car recall
Susan Solves It: How to get notified of car recall
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  • Chances are high you've owned a car that was affected by a recall. Federal data show that among the hundreds of thousands of cars recalled each year, many are never repaired.
  • Tampa Bay 28's Susan El Khoury looks at an easy thing you can do to ensure you are notified if your car has a recall, and also explains why this is especially important if you bought a used vehicle — often dealers will only notify of recalls on new cars.

Share Your Story with Susan

Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury

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Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway

To celebrate the partnership, Hard Rock displayed classic cars, including a replica of the Shelby from "Gone in 60 Seconds" and a replica Daytona from "Miami Vice."

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway

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