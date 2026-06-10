Susan Solves It: Insurance choices

- As insurance costs rise, more people are considering going without coverage, while experts suggest exploring cost-saving options before dropping a plan.
Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises consumers to review their health insurance options each year, compare marketplace plans, and consider using a health savings account before deciding to drop coverage.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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6.1 earthquake off the coast of Cuba, Tampa Bay residents report feeling quake
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said a 6.1 magnitude earthquake was reported off the coast of Cuba around 2 p.m. on June 8. Viewers and residents around the Tampa Bay area have reported feeling the earthquake.
6.1 earthquake off the coast of Cuba, Tampa Bay residents report feeling quake