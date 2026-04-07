Susan Solves It: IRS website for reporting fraud

- As we get closer to the deadline to file your taxes, the IRS is warning you to be careful of scams.
- Financial experts warn that multiple small buy-now-pay-later plans can strain budgets and risk credit damage.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises factoring all buy-now-pay-later plans into your budget, tracking active plans, and limiting the number of loans you take at once.
Share Your Story with Susan
Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway
To celebrate the partnership, Hard Rock displayed classic cars, including a replica of the Shelby from "Gone in 60 Seconds" and a replica Daytona from "Miami Vice."
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway