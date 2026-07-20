Susan Solves It: Million-dollar starters

- A new Zillow report found 242 U.S. cities now have starter homes worth at least $1 million, including 11 cities in Florida.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises buyers to compare multiple markets and watch inventory trends as housing conditions slowly improve in some areas.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Neighbors share why they're 'adopting-a-drain' as City looks to grow program
The city says about 40 drains have been adopted so far; the goal is 5,500.
Neighbors share why they're 'adopting-a-drain' Neighbors share why they're 'adopting-a-drain' as City looks to grow programas City looks to grow program