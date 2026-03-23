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Susan Solves It: Product recall surge

Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises consumers to research products and sellers before purchasing, check the CPSC’s weekly recall list, and never assume an item is safe just because it’s for sale.
Susan Solves It: Product Recall Surge
susan solves it
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  • A record number of recalls in 2025 revealed widespread safety risks, especially in children’s products, highlighting the need for consumer awareness and stricter safety testing.
  • Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises consumers to research products and sellers before purchasing, check the CPSC’s weekly recall list, and never assume an item is safe just because it’s for sale.

Share Your Story with Susan

Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury

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Citrus County family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees

Tommy Green was visiting his family in Citrus County to celebrate his birthday. He suffered a heart attack while swimming with the manatees, according to his family.

Family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees

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