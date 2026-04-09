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Susan Solves It: Questions to ask if considering solar for your home

Tampa Bay 28's Susan El Khoury goes over some solar 101s and key things you should know before signing a deal.
Susan Solves It: Questions to ask if considering solar for your home
Susan Solves It: Questions to ask if considering solar for your home
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  • Solar panels are popping up on homes all over the Tampa Bay Area, but problems and concerns about these systems are among the top topics Tampa Bay 28 receives emails about from viewers.
  • Tampa Bay 28's Susan El Khoury goes over some solar 101s and key things you should know before signing a deal.

Share Your Story with Susan

Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury

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Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway

To celebrate the partnership, Hard Rock displayed classic cars, including a replica of the Shelby from "Gone in 60 Seconds" and a replica Daytona from "Miami Vice."

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway

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