Susan Solves It: Rental protection tips

- A viewer’s rental issues highlight the importance of requesting a walk-through, documenting conditions, and knowing tenant rights under Florida law.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises requesting a walk-through before signing, documenting issues, and understanding lease terms to protect yourself when renting.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Citrus County family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees
Tommy Green was visiting his family in Citrus County to celebrate his birthday. He suffered a heart attack while swimming with the manatees, according to his family.
Family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees