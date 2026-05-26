Susan Solves It: Reverse mortgage risks

- Reverse mortgages let older adults access cash from home equity, but interest and loan terms can reduce property value over time.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises homeowners to fully understand the terms and responsibilities of reverse mortgages before signing to avoid unexpected costs and loss of equity.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Three people injured after boat crashes into rocks on Hillsborough River: FWC
A bystander jumped in to help after a 19-foot vessel crashed into rocks near Ignacio Haya Linear Park on Sunday night, sending three people to the hospital.
Three injured in Hillsborough River boat crash near Ignacio Haya Linear Park