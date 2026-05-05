Susan Solves It: Ride share savings

- A study found Uber and Lyft fares can differ by up to 14% for the same trip, with most riders not comparing prices before booking.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises comparing prices on both Uber and Lyft before booking to avoid overpaying for your ride.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Lightning fans share cheers and tears in Thunder Alley amid Game 7
Thunder Alley was jumping off the decibel level Sunday night as more than 2,500 fans crammed together to cheer on the Lightning during game seven. However, Tampa Bay 28's Robert Boyd witnessed what started off with cheers and ended with tears.
Lightning fans share cheers and tears in Thunder Alley during Game 7