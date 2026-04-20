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Susan Solves It: Road rage risks

Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises drivers to avoid reacting aggressively on the road to prevent costly insurance consequences and protect everyone’s safety.
Susan Solves It: Road Rage Risks
Cars
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  • A study shows most drivers admit to aggressive driving, but in Florida, crashes linked to road rage can lead to denied insurance claims even for innocent victims.
  • Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises drivers to avoid reacting aggressively on the road to prevent costly insurance consequences and protect everyone’s safety.

Share Your Story with Susan

Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury

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Some Moms for Liberty leaders resign, claiming group’s focus has shifted

Original chapter chairs say the parental rights group is plagued by infighting and has abandoned grassroots education issues for politics and money.

'I feel like we were used': Some Moms for Liberty leaders resign, claiming group’s focus has shifted

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