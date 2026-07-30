Susan Solves It: Scam silence

- A new survey found scam losses are increasing, but many victims never report the fraud because they do not know where to turn or believe they will not recover their money.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises consumers to avoid clicking suspicious links, verify requests independently, and report scams to federal authorities even if no money is recovered.
Share Your Story with Susan
Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Pinellas educators speak out about potential health insurance hikes
Pinellas County School Board approved enlisting help from a third party to review policies and look for savings.
'I don't know what to do': Educators speak out about potential health insurance hike impacts