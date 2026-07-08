Susan Solves It: Scam Warning

- A new study found Gen Z is more likely than older adults to lose money to scams, highlighting the importance of slowing down and verifying suspicious messages.
Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises taking a moment to verify any unexpected messages, avoiding suspicious links, and strengthening your online accounts with security features such as two-factor authentication.
Share Your Story with Susan
Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury
.
Newly released videos show suspect in patrol car after deadly Ybor City crash
The Hillsborough State Attorney's Office released videos from November of 2025, including a video from the Tampa Police Department's helicopter.
Newly released videos shows suspect in patrol car after deadly Ybor City crash