Susan Solves It: School savings

- A new survey found families expect to spend about $130 less on back-to-school shopping this year as higher everyday costs continue to strain budgets.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises shoppers to reuse supplies they already own, make a list before buying and take advantage of Florida’s back-to-school tax holiday and store discounts.
Share Your Story with Susan
Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury
.
Court filing challenges use of Florida's 'Halo Law' in Riverview woman's arrest
An attorney for a Riverview woman arrested during a Hillsborough County traffic stop last year has asked a judge to dismiss all three misdemeanor charges against her.
Court filing challenges use of Florida's 'Halo Law' in Riverview woman's arrest