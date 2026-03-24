Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSusan Solves It - Quick Tips

Actions

Susan Solves It: Top recall risks

Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises filling out product warranty or registration information so companies can contact you directly if a recall is issued.
Susan Solves It: Top Recall Risks
Consumer product safety commission
Posted
  • A consumer watchdog group identified the five most widely sold recalled products last year, urging people to register items to ensure they get notified of safety issues.
  • Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises filling out product warranty or registration information so companies can contact you directly if a recall is issued.

Share Your Story with Susan

Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury

.

'Suspicious' house fire leaves 1 woman dead, 1 hospitalized in Coquina Key: SPPD

A woman is dead, and two others were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a home in the Coquina Key area on Sunday, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue (SPFR).

1 woman dead, 2 others hospitalized after Coquina Key house fire: SPFR

Latest Local News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.