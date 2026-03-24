Susan Solves It: Top recall risks

- A consumer watchdog group identified the five most widely sold recalled products last year, urging people to register items to ensure they get notified of safety issues.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises filling out product warranty or registration information so companies can contact you directly if a recall is issued.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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'Suspicious' house fire leaves 1 woman dead, 1 hospitalized in Coquina Key: SPPD
A woman is dead, and two others were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a home in the Coquina Key area on Sunday, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue (SPFR).
1 woman dead, 2 others hospitalized after Coquina Key house fire: SPFR