Susan Solves It: Used car costs

- Used car prices have hit their highest level since 2023 due to tight supply and growing demand.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises shoppers to be flexible, expand their search, and act quickly when they find a good deal.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Plant City community mourns quadruple murder victims, demands answers
Neighbors gathered at McCall Park in Plant City on Mother's Day to mourn two mothers and two children killed in a quadruple murder one week ago.
Plant City community mourns quadruple murder victims, demands answers