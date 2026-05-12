Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSusan Solves It - Quick Tips

Actions

Susan Solves It: Used car costs

Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises shoppers to be flexible, expand their search, and act quickly when they find a good deal.
Susan Solves It: Used Car Costs
cars generic
Posted
  • Used car prices have hit their highest level since 2023 due to tight supply and growing demand.
  • Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises shoppers to be flexible, expand their search, and act quickly when they find a good deal.

Share Your Story with Susan

Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury

.

Plant City community mourns quadruple murder victims, demands answers

Neighbors gathered at McCall Park in Plant City on Mother's Day to mourn two mothers and two children killed in a quadruple murder one week ago.

Plant City community mourns quadruple murder victims, demands answers

Latest Local News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.