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Susan Solves It: Vehicle reliability drops

Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises car owners to stay on top of software updates and learn their vehicle’s technology to help minimize frustration and performance issues.
Susan Solves It: Vehicle Reliability Drops
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  • A JD Power study finds vehicle dependability has declined, with technology malfunctions now leading the list of problems over traditional mechanical issues.
  • Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises car owners to stay on top of software updates and learn their vehicle’s technology to help minimize frustration and performance issues.

Share Your Story with Susan

Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury

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Tampa Bay nursing homes cited for critical violations and placed on federal list of worst facilities

Aventura at the Bay and Groves Center are among 88 nursing homes in the U.S. designated as special focus facilities due to serious, recurring deficiencies.

Nursing homes cited for critical violations, placed on list of worst facilities

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