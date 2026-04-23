Susan Solves It: Vehicle tech troubles

- A JD Power study shows vehicle dependability has declined, with technology-related issues surpassing traditional mechanical problems in cars three years old.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises drivers to familiarize themselves with their vehicle’s technology and promptly address software or system updates to reduce future issues.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Owner of Storm Distillery dies from injuries in explosion, fire
Tampa Bay 28 reporter Chad Mills spoke with Kara Schulte, a family friend who started the GoFundMe and described David Mohr as someone who brought people together and created a welcoming space in downtown Inverness.
Owner of Storm Distillery dies from injuries in explosion