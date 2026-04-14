Susan Solves It: Water bead safety

- New federal safety rules will limit water bead hazards after thousands of children were injured and one died.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises keeping water beads away from young children, supervising play, and following updated safety guidelines to prevent injury.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Tampa Bay Catholics react to dispute between Pope Leo XIV and President Trump over Iran
The Pope criticized the war in Iran, prompting a response from President Trump on Truth Social. Local parishioners in New Tampa are sharing their thoughts on the ongoing war of words.
Tampa Bay Catholics react to dispute between Pope Leo XIV and President Trump over Iran