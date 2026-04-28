Suspected gunman in fatal Placid Lakes shooting turned himself in: HCSO

PLACID LAKES, Fla. — The Highlands County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said the suspected gunman in a deadly shooting in the Placid Lakes neighborhood has turned himself in.

HCSO said the victim, 30-year-old Marvin Sholtz Jr., was driving on Lake Groves Road on April 22 when a truck pulled alongside him, and several shots were fired into his vehicle.

The truck with two people inside sped away. HCSO said the people inside the truck had an ongoing dispute with Sholtz.

Sholtz’s vehicle went through two front yards, collided with a parked car and a house, damaging the exterior of the home. No one inside the home was injured, HCSO said.

Investigators identified the truck driver as 31-year-old Andrew Berry. HCSO said Berry was questioned by investigators and charged with second-degree murder, discharging a weapon from a vehicle, and improper exhibition of a firearm.

HCSO said they began looking for 38-year-old Leon Jarrell Simms of Sebring for questioning related to the shooting.

Officials said Simms turned himself in to authorities on April 27 and was charged with second-degree murder, discharging a weapon from a vehicle, firing a deadly missile into a vehicle, and improper exhibition of a firearm.

The report said Simms refused to speak to detectives.