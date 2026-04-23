Man fatally shot while driving vehicle near Lake Placid, 1 person arrested, search continues for second: HCSO

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — The Highlands County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said it had arrested one man and is looking for a second man accused of shooting a man to death while driving his car in the Placid Lakes community.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Lake Groves Road Northeast.

HCSO said 30-year-old Marvin Sholtz Jr. was driving on Lake Groves Road when a truck pulled alongside him and several shots were fired into his vehicle.

The truck with two people inside sped away. HCSO said the people inside the truck had an ongoing dispute with Sholtz.

Sholtz’s vehicle went through two front yards, collided with a parked car and a house, damaging the exterior of the home. No one inside the home was injured, HCSO said.

Investigators identified the truck driver as 31-year-old Andrew Berry. HCSO said Berry was questioned by investigators and charged with second-degree murder, discharging a weapon from a vehicle and improper exhibition of a firearm.

HCSO said it is still looking for 38-year-old Leon Simms Sebring, for questioning related to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

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