Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist to emcee and participate in Race To Cure Sarcoma 5K

TAMPA, Fla. — This Saturday, Tampa Bay 28's own Jason Adams will emcee and participate in the Race To Cure Sarcoma 5K in South Tampa to honor his late brother-in-law who passed away in August from Dedifferentiated Liposarcoma.

The race will be held at Gadsden Park.

Funds will be raised for the Sarcoma Foundation of America.

To sign up for the race, click here.

