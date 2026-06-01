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Tampa Bay Restaurant Month 2026

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Ryan Beard/ Scripps National News Team
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Creative Loafing's "Tampa Bay Restaurant Week" returns as a monthlong celebration in the Tampa Bay area on Monday, running the entire month of June instead of just one week to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

From June 1 to June 30, participating restaurants are offering multi-course meals at a fixed price, exclusive drink specials, and more.

There are 80 participating restaurants throughout the Tampa Bay area.

A portion of the proceeds benefits Feeding Tampa Bay. For the full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier

Craig Prather survived a cardiac arrest in December. Less than six months later, he was struck and killed by a car.

Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier

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