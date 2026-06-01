Tampa Bay Restaurant Month 2026

Creative Loafing's "Tampa Bay Restaurant Week" returns as a monthlong celebration in the Tampa Bay area on Monday, running the entire month of June instead of just one week to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

From June 1 to June 30, participating restaurants are offering multi-course meals at a fixed price, exclusive drink specials, and more.

There are 80 participating restaurants throughout the Tampa Bay area.

A portion of the proceeds benefits Feeding Tampa Bay. For the full list of participating restaurants, click here.