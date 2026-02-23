Community denies veterans' efforts to fly American flag at clubhouse

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A group of veterans in Pasco County says they want to see an American flag flying outside their community clubhouse, but so far, management has denied the request.

The dispute is unfolding in the Angeline community in Land O’ Lakes, where many veterans live in the Medley Club Angeline, a 55-plus section of the development.

“There are a lot of veterans living in the Angeline community. And many of them showed up to talk to me about what’s missing from their neighborhood. We really noticed that there were no flags," said Ed Michelson, who served in the Marines and is part of the veterans group.

Michelson said the idea of installing a flag in front of the clubhouse was meant to unite residents.

“Just to bring the community together. The flag brings us all together,” he said.

Veterans say they are offering to pay for the flagpole and maintain it themselves, but were denied.

“We were rejected right away, which was sort of concerning because they didn’t ask us about a plan or even wanna know what we thought,” Michelson said.

Matthew Troncone, who serves on the homeowners association, said he was surprised by the response, noting that many 55-plus communities display American flags.

“Let's face it, in those communities it’s an older population, and they all fought in, whether it be WWII, Korean War, Vietnam War. There’s a lot of veterans out there,” Troncone said.

WFTS

Lennar, the developer of Angeline, responded to our questions with a statement saying: “Residents are free to fly flags at their homes, but the request at the clubhouse was denied for the time being because it did not meet community design standards. Lennar is engaged with the community and working toward a solution.”

Residents, however, said they have not received any communication.

“We are willing to work with them and work with their design and their plan. We want it to fit into the community. We don’t want it to be an eyesore,” Michelson said.



